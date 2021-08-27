Court Cases To Be Heard Today: WhatsApp Privacy Policy Plea, Same-sex Marriages & More

The Delhi High Court on August 27 is set to hear a handful of relevant and significant cases. From the petition filed by social media giants, Facebook and WhatsApp, stating that the latest IT Rules are violative of fundamental rights as that of freedom of speech and expression to Whatsapp's latest privacy policies, the Delhi HC will hear key matters.

Also, the court will consider petitions on the registration of same-sex marriages as contracts under Indian statutory provisions.

WhatsApp, Facebook Challenge IT Rules

Delhi High Court will continue hearing on the petition filed by messaging app Whatsapp challenging the legalities of the new IT Rules while alleging that the same violates the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression, as it chills even lawful speech. Citizens will not speak freely for fear that their private communications will be tracked and posed against them, which is antithetical to the very purpose of END-TO-END encryption.

WhatsApp, Facebook challenge CCI order directing probe

The court will continue hearing on the petition filed by Facebook and Whatsapp challenging the order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) directing probe against the two with regards to the new privacy policy of the messaging app.

Plea challenging WhatsApp's latest privacy policy

The court will continue hearing on the pleas challenging the new privacy policy of WhatsApp which asks users to share data. Whatsapp had earlier assured that the implementation of the new privacy policy would be put to hold until the Data Protection Bill comes into force.

Plea seeking registration of same-sex marriages

Court to hear a batch of petitions seeking registration of same-sex marriages under the Indian statutory provisions.

A fresh IA has been filed in the case by Sanjeev Newar through Adv Shashank Shekhar Jha which opposes the registration of same-sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act

The plea says registration shall be under other laws which consider marriage as a civil contract.

"In Hinduism, marriage is a religious ritual. Any tinkering is direct interference by the secular state in the religious practice of Hindus," the IA says.

INX Media case

The Delhi High Court will continue hearing on the petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation challenging a trial court's order directing the agency to allow inspection of documents kept in the 'malkhana' (a room where case properties are kept) by the accused and their counsel.

The Court had on August 9 extended the stay on the trial court proceedings in the case and had posted the matter for further hearing on August 27.

In the Rouse Avenue Court:

CBI VS CBI case

-- Court to continue hearing on the bribery case against brother duo Someshwar and Manoj Prasad in which current Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana is also an accused and this is the same case which led to a feud within the top 2 of the CBI when Asthana was serving as Special Director at the premier investigation agency.