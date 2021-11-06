Covaxin May Be Administered On US Minors Soon As Bharat Biotech’s Partner Seeks EUA

Bharat Biotech's US-based company Ocugen has filled emergency use authorisation (EUA) application for administering its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to children aged 2-18 in the United States.The vaccine is currently being administered in 17 countries across the world.

We’ve filed an EUA application with the @US_FDA to seek emergency use authorization of our investigational #COVID-19 vaccine candidate for children ages 2-18 in the US. It is being administered under emergency use authorization in 17 countries. Learn more: https://t.co/DjM7ORsppc pic.twitter.com/DOMKQ2P2YH — Ocugen (@Ocugen) November 5, 2021

Bharat Biotech's clinical lead for COVID-19 vaccine, Dr Raches Ella took to Twitter and wrote, "We are pleased to announce our EUA filling to the US-FDA through our partners- Ocugen."

Earlier on Wednesday, the coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin which has been developed by Bharat Biotech received emergency use approval from the World Health Organisation and was informed that it is already in use in 17 countries.

Due to a tolerable safety profile, COVAXIN is ideally placed for children. We are pleased to announce our EUA filing to the US-FDA through our partners- Ocugen. https://t.co/xu6CyLds8H — Dr. Raches Ella (@RachesElla) November 5, 2021

Ocugen's submission based on Phase 2/3 pediatric clinical trial in India

The submission by Ocugen was made on a basis of a Phase 2/3 pediatric clinical trial conducted earlier by Bharat Biotech in India with around 526 children between the age of 2-18. It was conducted to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity, of Covaxin. Later, the results from this took immunogenicity data to Phase 3 trial among adults.

An investigational vaccine candidate product in the US, Covaxin (BBV152) was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV). It is a highly purified and inactivated vaccine that is manufactured using a vero-cell manufacturing platform.

