COVID-19: 179 More Pakistani Nationals Sent Back Home From India

India is under lockdown for the past two months to control the spread of coronavirus, means that people are largely stranded wherever they were. Since India decided to seal its borders with Pakistan, many Pakistani nationals also were stuck at several places in India.

But now, the Indian government has decided to send them back home, as a result of which 179 Pakistani nationals crossed via Atari Wagah border on Wednesday. They were sent back safe and sound to their families. Coming from Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, they said they did not face any problem during their stay with their relatives in India.

Pakistani nationals thank Indian Govt

To their pleas to be sent home bore fruit. They said they were happy going home. Special medical camps were also arranged at several places for them. They said they were well taken care of in India and were not allowed to go anywhere. They were thankful to the Indian government for special care.

Syed Sarvar Hussain from Karachi Pakistan who came to meet his in-laws in Rae Bareilly and Kaushambi said that he faced no problem other than going out. He said he had contacted the Pakistan embassy in Delhi who processed his documents. First, a batch of 41 people left, then 193, and on Wednesday, his batch is leaving for home.

Gulnaaz Bano who is going back from her parents' home in Rae Bareilly after three months with her husband and three children says that she will now reunite with her two other children at her in-laws home in Pakistan. She said whatever may be the political situation between the two countries, the government must take special consideration for girls who are married in Pakistan. She said Indians stranded in Pakistan should also be sent back to India. Many Indian nationals stuck in Pakistan are waiting to return home, she added.

