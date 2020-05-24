Former Pakistani Opening Batsman Taufeeq Umar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Pakistani opening batsman Taufeeq Umar has been tested positive for COVID-19. The deadly disease has made a huge impact all over the world in the last few months. Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been suspended indefinitely while it is also reported that this year's ICC T20 World Cup might also get cancelled due to coronavirus fear.

Taufeeq Umar tested positive

As per the reports of Cricket Pakistan website, the ex-cricketer is in self-isolation at his home given that he has contracted the deadly virus. Umar is the second Pakistani cricketer who has tested positive for COVID-19. Zafar Sarfaraz, who was a first-class cricketer was the first person to be affected by the disease. He lost his life at the age of 50.

Coming back to Taufeeq Umar's cricketing career, he has represented at the highest level in 43 Test matches and 22 One Day Internationals from 2001 to 2014. During that period, he scored 2,943 and 504 runs in both the formats. The southpaw has also played 145 first-class as well as 126 List-A games where he has amassed 8,957 and 4,431 runs respectively. The left-handed batsman was a part of Pakistan's World Cup squad in 2003 where despite having a strong team, the Men In Green failed to progress beyond the group stages.

