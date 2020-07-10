COVID-19: 222 Maharashtra Police Personnel Test Positive In Last 48 Hrs, Tally At 5935

As many as 222 personnel of the Maharashtra Police tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 48 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 5,935, the department said on Friday. Three policemen succumbed to the Coronavirus disease in the same period, and the death toll now stands at 74 (1.2%).

The number of active cases in Maharashtra Police force currently stands at 1,146, of which 126 are officers. On the other hand, 4,715 (79.4%) cops have recovered from the highly infectious respiratory illness so far.

6,85,834 people have been quarantined & 801 were found violating the quarantine.



1,335 offences have been registered for illegal transport.



State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday announced that the government will recruit 10,000 youths in the police force to strengthen law and order in the state and reduce the stress on the existing force. He also informed of the government's decision to have Maharashtra's first-ever women battalion of 1,400 women personnel in Katol, Nagpur.

Coronavirus outbreak

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 6,875 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 2,30,599, informed the state health department. The death toll rose to 9,667 after 219 patients succumbed to the illness in the last 24 hours. The number of recovered patients jumped by 4,067 in the same period to reach 1,27,259. As of July 9, there are 93,652 active cases in Maharashtra.

