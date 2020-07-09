COVID-19: With 2.3 Lakh Cases, Maharashtra Pips South Africa Tally; Active Cases Top 93000

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 6,875 fresh cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus, taking the overall tally of confirmed cases to 2,30,599, informed the state health department. That puts the state's figure ahead of South Africa's which, as per global coronavirus tracking portal worldometer, has 2,24,665 cases.

The death toll rose to 9,667 after 219 patients succumbed to the illness in the last 24 hours. The number of recovered patients jumped by 4,067 in the same period to reach 1,27,259. As of July 9, there are 93,652 active cases in Maharashtra.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,268 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the aggregate to 89,124. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane district touched 54,811, while that in Palghar stood at 8,575. Pune so far has 33,394 cases while Nagpur has recorded 1,855 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 55.19% while the case fatality rate is 4.19%. Currently, 6,49,263 people are under home quarantine and 48,191 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 12,22,487 laboratory samples, 2,30,599 have been tested positive (18.86%) for COVID-19 until July 9.

After the state government had allowed the opening of hotels, lodges, resorts and other places of accommodation for the public, it said it is planning to reopen restaurants and gyms in the coming days. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the government is considering the reopening of restaurants and gymnasiums and it is "positive about it". He said if social distancing norms are strictly followed, then there is no problem in reopening these two.

District-wise details of cases and deaths until July 9

