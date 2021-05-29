COVID-19: 24-hour Hand Sanitizer 'Just Human' Launched In India; Check Out Details Here

Quick links:
Image- Swanrose
With people gradually learning to live with COVID-19, PPEs, maks and sanitizers have become items of everyday use. Amidst this, a new sanitizer claiming 24-hour protection has hit the Indian markets.
'Just Human' by Swanrose claims to be a 24-Hour sanitizer and offers all-day protection after just one-time use. With a USFDA registration, a DGCI clearance, and a GLP Lab certification, 'Just Human' is said to be manufactured using an original formulation developed over 30 years ago along with proprietary US technology.
According to the company, it contains two specialized compounds that work together at a nano level-- one compound has 70% Ethanol, as recommended by the CDC and WHO, which kills germs and viruses instantly and the other is an antimicrobial, which forms a bionic shield made of non-toxic molecules that bind to your hand and provide a protective coating.
"This molecule has been nano-engineered to bind and pierces the cell walls of any micro-organism, thereby instantly killing it. Once the sanitizer dries, SPARS bind to the surface of the hand, providing a layer of active protection that, as lab testing shows, lasts for 24 hours," accprding to the company.
According to Roshini Sanah Jaiswal, CEO of Swanrose, the product can make a difference in people's lives amid COVID-19. "After many years - I have found my purpose with Swanrose – It combines my interests in science and technology with my desire to make a difference in people’s lives. Just Human 24 Hour Hand Sanitizer is precisely that -Smart Science designed beautifully," said Roshini Sanah Jaiswal.
