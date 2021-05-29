COVID-19: 24-hour Hand Sanitizer 'Just Human' Launched In India; Check Out Details Here

With people gradually learning to live with COVID-19, PPEs, maks and sanitizers have become items of everyday use. Amidst this, a new sanitizer claiming 24-hour protection has hit the Indian markets.

'Just Human' by Swanrose claims to be a 24-Hour sanitizer and offers all-day protection after just one-time use. With a USFDA registration, a DGCI clearance, and a GLP Lab certification, 'Just Human' is said to be manufactured using an original formulation developed over 30 years ago along with proprietary US technology.

How does the 24-hour sanitizer work?

According to the company, it contains two specialized compounds that work together at a nano level-- one compound has 70% Ethanol, as recommended by the CDC and WHO, which kills germs and viruses instantly and the other is an antimicrobial, which forms a bionic shield made of non-toxic molecules that bind to your hand and provide a protective coating.

"This molecule has been nano-engineered to bind and pierces the cell walls of any micro-organism, thereby instantly killing it. Once the sanitizer dries, SPARS bind to the surface of the hand, providing a layer of active protection that, as lab testing shows, lasts for 24 hours," accprding to the company.

According to Roshini Sanah Jaiswal, CEO of Swanrose, the product can make a difference in people's lives amid COVID-19. "After many years - I have found my purpose with Swanrose – It combines my interests in science and technology with my desire to make a difference in people’s lives. Just Human 24 Hour Hand Sanitizer is precisely that -Smart Science designed beautifully," said Roshini Sanah Jaiswal.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is in no way intended a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, especially related to COVID-19.