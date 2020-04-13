COVID-19: 25 Districts In 15 States Report No Cases In 14 Days Post-Cluster Containment

While the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases increase in India, the government, on Monday, has released a list of 25 districts which have not reported a single new COVID-19 case, for the past 14 days. The districts spanning across 15 states had earlier reported cases. Currently, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 9152 with 308 deaths.

Here are the 25 districts:

Gondia in Maharashtra

Rajnandgaon, Durg, Bilaspur in Chattisgarh

Devanagari, Kodagu, Tumkuru, Udupi in Karnataka

South Goa in Goa

Wayanad and Kottayam in Kerala

West Imphal in Manipur

Rajouri in J&K

Aizwal West in Mizoram

Mahe in Puducherry

SBS Nagar in Punjab

Patna, Nalanda and Munger in Bihar

Pratapgarh in Rajasthan

Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa in Haryana

Pauri Garhwal in Uttrakhand

Bhadradari Kothagudem in Telangana

Centre forms 'Cluster containment' strategy

This development comes after the Centre, chalking up a cluster containment strategy, stated that this would be able to contain the disease within a defined geographic area by early detection of cases, breaking the chain of transmission and thus preventing its spread to new areas. India would be following a strategic approach for possible scenarios - travel-related cases reported in India, local transmission of COVID-19, large outbreaks amenable to containment, widespread community transmission of COVID-19 disease. With geographic quarantine, social distancing measures enhanced active surveillance, testing all suspected cases, isolation of cases, authorities will do extensive contact tracing and active search for cases in containment zone maintaining 100% lockdown.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 7987 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 856 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 1985. 308 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'. With the rise in the number of cases, six states -Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana have extended their state's lockdown till April 30.

