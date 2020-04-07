Rajasthan's 'Bhilwara Model' Against COVID Explained: From 26 To No New Cases In Past Week

As the Centre designs 'Cluster containment model' for four cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Bhilwara, and Agra, where a large number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been reported, the 'Bhilwara model' from Rajasthan has gained attention of the Centre. Bhilwara - a Rajasthan district about 250 kms away from Jaipur has seen no cases for the past week. While no COVID-19 cases were reported on March 18, 26 cases were reported on March 30 - 17 of which have been cured. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has said that the state will start rapid testing in the state within a week after ordering10 lakh testing kits from China.

What is the Bhilwara model?

Explaining the 'ruthless containment' adopted by district officials, Harinder Kumar - the SP Bhilwara has said that the police adopted Nakabandi at the district border, city areas - effectively sealing the district from the state after 26 cases were detected by March-end. He added that one of the hospitals were 17 health officials were detected positive for COVID-19, was sealed and the staff was put under isolation. Taking extreme steps, he said that the state government which had deployed 3000 health workers to the district underwent rigorous testing of almost 2816 people for COVID-19, with only 27 testing positive.

Next - effective supply of food items at houses. Kumar said with the effective coordination between various govt depatrments, 100% lockdown has been ensured along with sanitisation of the police personnel and other officials on duty. He said, "Beat constables have been making list of supplies needed for people. No person has been allowed to stay hungry," adding, " When the numbers of positive cases were on hightest, Curfew was imposed and other measures also taken." Reports state that government delivered supplies and even cooked food for people as all shops were closed.

Moreover, to ensure no movement across district borders, Kumar said that the DMs and SPs were briefed about the same. With the onset of several Markaz attendees testing positive, he said that the district officials have been screening every person entering the area. Currently, the third round of survey is being done in the district, he added. Talking about testing asymptomatic cases which later turned positive, he said that the curfew across city limits have been extended till April 13. Reports state that currently, over 950 people are in quarantine and 7620 people in home quarantine in six hotspots identified within the district.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 3981 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 325 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 868. 114 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

