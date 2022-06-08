As per data provided by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the five states with the most COVID-19 active cases in the country are Kerala followed by Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu.

On Wednesday, India reported over 41% rise in daily COVID-19 cases, with 5,233 fresh infections. Kerala has the most active COVID-19 cases in the country at 9,857, followed by Maharashtra with 8,432 and Karnataka with 2,478. Delhi has 1,534 active COVID-19 cases while Tamil Nadu has 927 active cases. The tally of active cases rose to 28,857 on Wednesday.

According to the Health Ministry, Daily coronavirus infections in India crossed the 5,000 mark after 93 days. Active cases now make for 0.07% of total infections, while the national recovery rate was at 98.72%, the ministry added.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Maharashtra to continue monitoring the spread of the coronavirus infection and undertake the required steps for prompt and effective management.

Health Ministry directs states to monitor clusters of new COVID-19 cases

The Health Ministry on Wednesday directed the states to continue monitoring clusters of new Covid-19 cases, conduct adequate testing, take steps in areas reporting high case positivity, and monitor influenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis. They have also been asked to accelerate the pace of vaccination.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.67% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.12%, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,36,710, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21%.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 194.43 crore. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year.