54,600 MT Boiled Rice & 13,000 MT Raw Rice Sent To South India Amid COVID: Telangana FCI

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day national lockdown in due to the increasing Coronavirus crisis, around 54,600 MT of boiled rice and 13,000 MT of raw rice has been dispatched to neighbouring states-- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, revealed the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Telangana.

According to the FCI Telangana, it is hard to supply food grains all over South India. As per an official release, the corporation has procured 22,187 MT of rice from Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation. Now, it has a stock of approximately 20 lakh MT, it added. Further, the FCI has assured that they can be used for civil supply demands, as per government instructions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

COVID-19 cases in India

As of date, India has reported 1,251 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, and 32 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. PM Modi has also launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by this emergency. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Meanwhile, at present, there are around 784,381 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 37,780 people across the world. Meanwhile, around 165,035 people have reportedly recovered. The US is at the top of the charts with respect to Coronavirus cases, with over 1.4 lakh people infected with the virus.

