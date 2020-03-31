Assam Police Provide Food To Kashmiris Stranded In Guwahati Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the national lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis, the Assam police on Monday night provided food to a group of 13 Kashmiris who are stuck in Guwahati. According to the news agency, ANI, Shaukat, who is a part of the group of Kashmiris, said, "We were in Guwahati for an expo which ended on March 21. We have been given ration by Assam Police as we are stuck. I am thankful to Police for helping us."

Currently, no cases of the Coronavirus have been reported in the northeast region of Assam.

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Assam police reaches out to homeless, daily wage earners

COVID-19 cases rise in India

As of date, India has reported 1,251 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, and 32 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the Coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a nationwide lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus. PM Modi has also launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by this emergency.

Read: COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh govt uses unique tools to keep track of people in home quarantine

Meanwhile, at present, there are around 784,381 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 37,780 people across the world. Meanwhile, around 165,035 people have reportedly recovered. The US is at the top of the charts with respect to Coronavirus cases, with over 1.2 lakh people infected with the virus.

Read: Pak PM Imran Khan claims to use 'wisdom' to beat coronavirus, taunts India's lockdown

Read: COVID-19: US appeals to India to lift export ban on sale of pharmaceutical ingredients

(With ANI Inputs)