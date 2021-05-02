COVID-19: 9000 Remdesivir Vials From 'EU Partner' Belgium Reach India Amid Surge In Cases

As the country battles the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, many countries like US, Germany, France, Uzbekistan have extended their support to India by supplying medical essentials and equipments to aid the country in its fight against the COVID-19 crisis. The latest in line to provide medical aid to India is its 'EU partner', Belgium.

A special flight from Belgium carrying COVID-19 drugs arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi on Sunday, 2 May 2021, early in the morning. The flight brought in a consignment which included 9,000 vials of Remdesivir.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi took to his Twitter handle to inform about the arrival of Remdesivir. "Shared interests & shared commonalities! Welcome consignment of 9000 vials of Remdesivir from our EU partner Belgium," he wrote.

India also received eight oxygen generator plants including 28 tonnes of medical equipment from France, on Sunday, as a part of its program which the country terms as a "solidarity mission" in order to help India battle COVID-19 and boost the long-term resilience of its healthcare system.

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain took to his Twitter handle to share updates on the "solidarity mission". He said that the eight "world-class" oxygen plants, manufactured by the French company Novair, that have been shipped to India are capable enough to make eight Indian hospitals "oxygen autonomous for 10+ years."

On Saturday, informing about the departure of the shipment, he tweeted, "#FranceStandsWithIndia, just as India has always stood by France. The first shipment of our COVID-19 solidarity mission has just taken off and will land tomorrow morning - with more in the coming days! Together, we will prevail."

Today, post the arrival of medical essentials, he vowed to "stand together" with India in this fight.

"A testament to India-France strategic partnership & friendship! 28 tonnes of medical equipment including 8 hospital-level oxygen generators and other medical supplies arrives from France. Deeply appreciate the support from France. Will bolster our oxygen capacities," tweeted MEA spokesperson, Bagchi.

According to the sources, the oxygen plants will be delivered to 8 Indian hospitals, 6 in Delhi, one in Haryana and one in Telangana, based on needs as identified by the Indian authorities.

India is battling a horrific second wave of coronavirus pandemic with an unprecedented surge in the number of COVID-19 infections daily. On Sunday, the country recorded 3,92,488 people who were positive for the virus making the toll reach 1,95,57,457. A record 3,689 daily fatalities pushed India’s death toll to 2,15,542.

