India To UN: High-time Global Players Calibrated Nations' COVID Efforts & Peacebuilding

COVID-19 has adversely impacted almost all initiatives which contribute to peacebuilding among nations, said India on Wednesday, noting that the pandemic, in some ways, has worsened conflict situations to the extent that countries are having to tackle strife along with a growing humanitarian crisis rather than address other important issues relating to peacebuilding.

Expressing its views during an open debate of the UN Security Council on`Pandemics and the Challenges of Sustaining Peace', India said, "We are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused global disruption on a scale that has not been experienced before by this generation. The pandemic is still raging, and its implications, though hard to foretell in exact terms, is certain to be profound and multidimensional.”

India said that peacebuilding involves several initiatives including conflict prevention, peacekeeping, reconciliation, institution building, strengthening democratic framework, protection of rights and development. It said that national efforts at peace-building have been weakened since national resources are being diverted to tackle more immediate issues of life and death.

"COVID-19 has also impacted internationally driven support for peace-building approaches due to stoppage of international travel, interruption of global trade and decreasing resources of even the wealthiest nations," the statement said.

"Consequently, it is important for international players to look at a model of international development and humanitarian action which will strengthen not just the national response to COVID-19 but also promote essential pillars of peacebuilding" it added.

India’s contribution to peacekeeping

India also said it has been a positive contributor to international peace and security by medical equipment and drugs to nations fighting the pandemic.

"We are a major troop-contributing country to the UN Peacekeeping Operations, including through women peacekeepers. As a responsible stakeholder in global health supply chains and despite the pressures to guarantee medical supplies domestically, India has ensured timely access to essential drugs, medical services and medical equipment for over 150 countries to combat the pandemic," it said.

India has also agreed to deploy additional medical personnel and equipment to the military hospitals in Goma (MONUSCO) and Juba (UNMISS) for upgrading the medical facilities of UN peacekeeping missions.

'Supporting local peace-builders'

India said that countries should support and engage local peace-builders to lead COVID-19 sensitization and response efforts to help mitigate further conflict, ongoing violence, sustain peace processes, and rebuild solidarity.

"If peace-building has to endure then it should rest on institutions and not on individuals. Consequently, strengthening of national institutions combined with the strengthening of democratic structures should not be compromised in the face of the crisis brought about by the pandemic," it said.

India suggested that donors and international organizations should provide financial support to local peace-builders and partner with them during the crisis. It underlined that the nations must focus on preventing a lapse and relapse into conflict.

"Poverty and lack of opportunity pose some of the most formidable barriers to sustainable peace. Development is, therefore, critical and should have the attention of the international community," it said.

(With inputs from ANI)