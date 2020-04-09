Agriculture Minister Discusses Farmers' Covid Lockdown Issues With State Counterparts

Due to the adverse impact of COVID-19 fallout on the economy including the agricultural sector, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar on Wednesday held a video conference with State Agriculture Ministers to discuss the issues faced by farmers in the wake of the lockdown consequential to the deadly pandemic.

He had also spoken to department officers through video conferencing to review the steps for facilitating farming activities during the lockdown. He called for setting up control rooms in order to keep a check on strict compliance of exemptions given to agriculture and allied sectors.

"The Minister said efforts should be made so that farmers can sell produce near their farmlands, besides ensuring that farm produce is transported without hindrance both intra-state and inter-state," said Agriculture Ministry in a statement.

In order to ensure that the farmers do not suffer from any adverse impact of COVID-19 fallout, the Union Government has granted a number of exemptions and relaxations for agriculture and complementary sectors with respect to the 21-day lockdown.

The government has granted an exemption to the movement of trucks carrying farm produce. On Saturday, Tomar had assured that farmers will not face problems during the lockdown with relaxation given to them by the government.

COVID-19 impact on India

The nation is witnessing a swell in the number of positive cases. Despite the nationwide lockdown in its 15th day, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 5,274, of which 149 have succumbed to the infection while 4,714 cases are still active; 410 have recovered and discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries including India have been deploying all possible mechanisms to contain its spread. The Centre and the State governments are trying their best to contain the virus but as the virus is contagious, social distancing and maintaining hygiene is the need of the hour.