COVID-19: AIIMS Constitutes Task Force, Mulls Using Prototype Ventilators Amidst Shortage

To tackle the Coronavirus outbreak head-on, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has constituted a task force to develop management protocols keeping in mind the pandemic. AIIMS which is facing a shortage of ventilators has been mulling to use a prototype of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS revealed how the expert committee was evaluating these prototypes of ventilators to test if they could be used on high-risk COVID-19 patients.

"Globally, there is a huge crisis of ventilators. So, we are exploring the way of using a prototype of ventilator for patients suffering from coronavirus. We are in discussion with the manufacturers who can give us in-house ventilators," Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS told news agency ANI. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has constituted a task force to develop management protocols for the #Coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic. pic.twitter.com/YNKW0on4xk — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020

AIIMS builds makeshift PPEs

A few days ago AIIMS had revealed that their medical professionals had started using self-made masks, sanitizers, and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to tackle the shortage in the availability of protective medical equipments. PPEs consist of masks, eye shields, shoe covers, gowns, and gloves which doctors wear while treating COVID19 patients. The Resident Doctor's Association (RDA) also wrote to Director Dr. Randeep Guleria requesting him to look into the matter and ensure adequate availably of PPEs for the doctors and nurses.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, over 669 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 107. Thirteen deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 75 districts across the nation.

