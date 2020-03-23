PM Modi hails Air India crew as they airlift 263 Indians stranded in Rome amid COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his praises for the essential services workers in the COVID-19 fight after urging the nation to honour them for five minutes on Sunday. Celebrities and others came out of their homes, clapped and cheered for them on Sunday and on Monday, the PM handed praises to a specific section, the airline crew. As Air India rescued stranded Indians in Rome, the Prime Minister expressed his pride about the team showing ‘utmost courage’ and rising to the ‘call of humanity.’

READ: Air India Says Crew Who Rescued Stranded Indians 'ostracized'; Sonam, Richa & Others React

Using the hashtag ‘India Fights Corona’, the Prime Minister wrote that their ‘outstanding efforts’ were admired by the citizens of the country.

READ: Special Air India Flight To Evacuate Indian Nationals From Coronavirus-hit Rome

PM Modi was responding to a tweet by Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri who hailed the Air India crew led by Captains Swati Rawal and Raja Chauhan for airlifting 263 Indians, mostly students, in Rome. The Minister wrote that they had shown ‘exemplary determination’ and added, ‘When the going gets tough, the tough get going. ‘

Pictures of the Captain, crew and passengers were also shared.

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Special Air India Flight With 211 Students Takes Off From Milan

Here are the posts

When the going gets tough, the tough get going.



The crew of @airindiain Boeing 777 led by Capt Swati Raval & Capt Raja Chauhan responded to the call of duty & displayed exemplary determination by airlifting 263 Indians, mostly students, stranded in Rome. pic.twitter.com/JfqC7kwmGG — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 22, 2020

Extremely proud of this team of @airindiain, which has shown utmost courage and risen to the call of humanity. Their outstanding efforts are admired by several people across India. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/I7Czxep7bj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

Air India performed similar rescure operations in Wuhan, the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, Milan and Japan.

The airline also expressed its displeasure about their crew being ostracised by a section of the citizens after they returned from these countries. Numerous celebrities came out in their support and condemned the behaviour.

READ: COVID-19: Air India Says 'insurmountable' Dip In Revenues, Issues Various Cost-cutting Measures