India's Coronavirus Count At 78,003 With 2,549 Deaths And 26,235 Recoveries So Far

The Union Health Ministry has stated that the number of Coronavirus cases in India has increased to 78,003, with the death toll rising to 2,549. In its daily update, the central government's data also added that 26,235 patients had recovered from the virus.

India beyond 75,000 mark

With 25,922 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country. The state has recorded 975 deaths. Gujarat is the second-worst affected state, with a total of 9,267 cases and 566 deaths.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced the first tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package. The first 15 measures to revitalise the MSME sector include Rs.3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs, Rs. 20,000 crore subordinate debt for MSMEs, Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through MSME Fund of Funds, revising the definition of MSMEs and the prohibition of global tenders in government procurement tenders up to Rs. 200 crore.

Other measures such as Rs.2500 crore EPF support for business and workers for 3 more months, reduction of EPF contribution for business and workers for 3 months, Rs.30,000 crore liquidity facility for NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs, Rs.45,000 crore Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0 for NBFCs and Rs.90,000 crore liquidity injection for DISCOMs were also announced. Furthermore, the registration and completion date of all registered projects expiring on or after March 25, 2020, shall be extended suo-moto by 6 months. The due date of income tax return, tax audit, assessments, and the 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme has also been extended. Additionally, all Central agencies shall provide an extension to construction work, service contracts, etc. by 6 months.

