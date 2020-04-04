COVID-19 Cases Linked To Tablighi Jamaat Touches 1023, 30% Of Nationwide Total: Health Min

The number of Coronavirus cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz stands at 1,032 so far, constituting nearly 30% of all COVID-19 cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. The total number of positive cases in India has soared by 601 to reach 2,902.

Twelve people have died due to the sickness so far, taking the death toll to 68, the Ministry further informed. 183 people have either recovered or discharged.

"Till now we have found cases related to Tableeghi Jamaat from 17 states, 1023 COVID-19 positive cases have been found to be linked to this event. Out of the total cases in the country, around 30% are linked to one particular place," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally Increases To 2902; 68 Casualties Reported