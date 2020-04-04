WHO, IMF Say Saving Lives 'prerequisite' To Save Jobs Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The World Health Organisation and the International Monetary Funds chief on April 3 insisted that saving lives was a ‘prerequisite’ to saving livelihoods in the coronavirus pandemic. In a joint article, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that getting the virus under control was necessary to revive economic activity. Amid the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, the world economy has been pummelled as the more than half the population of the planet is staying home due to the lockdown imposed by the leaders in a bid to contain the spread.

Tedros and Georgieva said, “As the world responds to COVID-19, country after country is faced with the need to contain the spread of the virus at the cost of bringing its society and economy to a standstill. At face value there is a trade-off to make: either save lives or save livelihoods. This is a false dilemma -- getting the virus under control is, if anything, a prerequisite to saving livelihoods”.

‘Humanity’s darkest hours’

Furthermore, the two leaders urged countries to prioritise spending on healthcare as they noted that several countries, mostly the poorer ones, were ‘unprepared for an onslaught’ of COVID-19. They added that the fighting the pandemic is a necessity for the economy to rebound. In a joint appeal, they also called the current situation ‘one of humanity’s darkest hours’. Additionally, they urged leaders to ‘step up’ for people living in emerging markets.

They said, "As we all work together, with little time and finite resources, it is essential that we focus on the right priorities to save lives and livelihoods”.

They even said that the economic activity was ‘plummeting’ as infections and pandemic control measures affected workers, companies and supply chains, while financial conditions were tightening. Moreover, they noted that a record 85 countries were seeking IMF emergency financing, the institution was also doubling emergency response capacity from $50 billion up to $100 billion. WHO also said that it could help in coordination by facilitating advance purchase agreements for vital medical supplies.

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 59,000 lives worldwide as of April 4. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 205 countries and has infected more than one million people. Out of the total infections, 234,023 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

(With PTI inputs)

