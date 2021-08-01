COVID-19: Centre Shares State-wise Distribution Of Active Cases In India, Here's The List

The Centre shared a state-wise distribution of novel Coronavirus cases as India on Sunday reported 41,831 new COVID-19 cases. As per the chart, twelve states have more than eight lakh COVID-19 cases, with Maharashtra topping the list. Meanwhile, the country's active caseload currently is around 4.10 lakh.

The government shared three lists namely states with 1-100,000 confirmed cases, states with 100,001-800,000 confirmed cases and states with 8,00,000+ confirmed cases and the total number of confirmed cases so far.

States with 1-100,000 confirmed cases

There are twelve states and union territories which have reported less than one lakh cases. Manipur has so far confirmed 98,499 cases, Tripura 78,583, Chandigarh 65,000 and Meghalaya 61,953. Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Ladakh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep have reported cases between 10,000 and 15,000. While Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported the least cases- 7,537.

States with 100,001-800,000 confirmed cases

In this bracket, Madhya Pradesh has topped the list with 791,828 cases, followed by Haryana (769,913), Bihar (72,4835), Telangana (644,951), Punjab (599,104), Assam (566,198), Jharkhand (347,173), Uttarakhand (342,139), Jammu and Kashmir (321,462), Himachal Pradesh (206,027), Goa (171,146), and Puducherry (120,915).

States with 800,000+ confirmed cases

Twelve states and Union Territories have more than eight lakh cases, topped by Maharashtra with 63,03,715 cases, followed by Kerala (33,90761), Karnataka (29,05,124) and Tamil Nadu (25,59,597). The states which have reported less than 20 lakh cases are Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, Kerala is reporting the highest daily cases across the country. On Saturday, July 31, the state reported over 20,000 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, increasing worry about a possible third wave. Amid the increasing number of infections, the Kerala government has declared a weekend lockdown.

Meanwhile, over 3.8 crore individuals have recovered from the illness. As per the last update on Monday morning by Union Health Ministry, 424,351 people have died because of Coronavirus. Of 4.2 lakh fatalities, over 70% of deaths are due to comorbidities, the government said.