COVID-19: Chhattisgarh sees 20 new cases, zero death

Raipur, Oct 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's coronavirus case tally rose to 10,05,847 on Sunday after 20 more persons tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

No fresh fatality was reported due to the infection in the state during the day, and the death toll stands at 13,572.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,92,056 after nine patients were discharged from hospitals, while 22 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases and death toll in the state stands at 219, and 13,572 respectively.

"Durg and Korba districts recorded five new coronavirus positive cases each, while Janjgir-Champa district recorded four cases and two districts, including Raipur, saw two cases each. Also, two districts, including Bilaspur recorded one case each. No fresh cases were reported in 21 districts, whereas seven districts have no active cases on Sunday," he said.

With 12,625 samples tested during the day, the cumulative test count went up to 13,535,976.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,847, new cases 20, death toll 13,572, recovered 9,92,056, active cases 219, total tests 13,535,976. PTI COR NP NP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)