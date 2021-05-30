COVID-19 Crisis In India: WHO Cautions Against Letting The Guard Down Amid Declining Cases

As India is witnessing a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, World Health Organization's (WHO) Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, on Sunday said that the situation is still 'concerning and challenging'. While speaking to ANI, Dr. Poonam added that even after a decline, India is witnessing a 'plateau' of cases. Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh is the regional director of WHO's South-East Asia region.

She also warned India to not let the guard down due to the lesson learned from this surge due to the second COVID-19 wave.

Lesson learned from this surge is at no cost can we let our guards down. We must take #COVID19 vaccine at first available opportunity. While we can't predict next surge but we can prevent it, which we must: Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2021

The official further added that this surge has put an immense burden on already overwhelmed health services. The statements from WHO official came as the country is continuously reporting lower number of fresh cases. On Saturday, India reported 1,65,553 fresh COVID-19 infections, which was the lowest figure in 46 days. The country has also recorded an improvement in recoveries with declining deaths and positivity rate.

Before warnings from World Health Organization (WHO) came, states in India had already declared an extension of COVID-induced restrictions to curb the spread and bring total control over the virus. Centre has also ramped up testing as well as vaccination drive in the country. Another reason why WHO doctor gave her advice is due to the fear of a possible third wave of coronavirus which as per some medical experts is likely to occur.

WHO supports local jab production

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has extended support to countries like Africa, South America, and South Asia to ramp up local production of COVID-19 vaccines, said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Saturday. Marking shortage of vaccines, WHO chief added that the organization is trying to address the gaps in production. He also explained that U.N. health agency had reached out to South Africa, Senegal, Egypt, Rwanda, Brazil and Bangladesh for talks on increasing capacity.

India's vaccination drive

With Dr. Poonam's advice to citizens to get vaccinated, it is also important to note that India's total vaccination count has climbed to over 21.20 crore. The Government has also informed that it will provide nearly 12 crore doses of vaccines for national COVID vaccination in the month of June. In May, 7,94,05,200 doses were available for National COVID Vaccination Programme. The vaccine inoculation in age-wise data has reached 35.8% for those above 60 years, 43.3% for those between 45-60 years, and 20.9% for the 18 above population.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)