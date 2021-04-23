COVID-19 Crisis: Maha, Delhi CMs Thank Odishia CM Naveen Patnaik For Aid In Oxygen Supply

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday dialled Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to thank him for the oxygen supply to the state. He also thanked him for other equipment that was transported to Maharashtra amid the COVID crisis. Maharashtra is at a very crucial stage in the fight against COVID-19 as daily spike crosses 60,000.

In his tweet, Chief Ministers'Office (CMO) Maharashtra also thanked his Odisha counterpart for standing in support in this time.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spoke to CM @Naveen_Odisha ji today to thank him for helping in procurement & transportation of oxygen from Odisha to Maharashtra and for standing by each other in these crucial times, as one nation truly!@CMO_Odisha — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 22, 2021

Few hours before Maharashtra CM's tweet, even Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik wrote about the conversion with Maharashtra CM.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhavsaheb Thackeray @OfficeofUT today spoke to #Odisha CM @Naveen_Odisha and thanked him for the steps taken for logistics for oxygen supply and transport to Maharashtra," tweeted Chief Ministers'Office (CMO) Odisha.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanks Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Before Maharashtra CM, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too had tweeted thanking Naveen Patnaik for supporting in covering the oxygen quota. Delhi CM had earlier thanked the central government for increasing Delhi's oxygen supply. Delhi too is recording a maximum number of COVID-19 cases. The national capital has surpassed Mumbai in recording a daily spike of cases.

Arvind Kejriwal in his tweet also mentioned that Odisha counterpart has positioned a special officer for the task of equipment supply.

"Recd a call from Sh Naveen Patnaik ji. He has assured complete support to Delhi in facilitating lifting of Delhi’s quota of oxygen from Orissa. He has put a spl officer on the job. Thank u sooo much Sir. Delhi is indeed grateful," tweeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

CM Patnaik discusses COVID crisis with Prime Minister

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spoke regarding the Cvid-19 situation in the country. The CM wrote that he has assured all support to the PM in fighting this crisis. India is currently witnessing a deadly level of COVID-19 crisis.

Odisha CM Patnaik also added that oxygen production will be ramped up with supply to other states as well.

"CM @Naveen_Odisha spoke to PM @narendramodi over phone & discussed #COVID19 situation in the country. CM said it is a war-like situation & #Odisha will extend all cooperation at the national level including ramping up oxygen production to assist other states in this emergency," tweeted CM Patnaik's office.