Delhi Court Directs Lawyers & Staff To Not Use Saliva While Affixing Fee Stamps Amid Covid

In a bid to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Monday issued a circular for lawyers and other court staff to not use saliva while affixing court fee stamps on documents. The circular also recommended the court staff to advise the lawyers to use a plastic sponge damper pad while inspecting the judicial file.

The circular issued by District and Sessions Judge Girish Kathpalia read, "Lawyers/Munshis/Litigants/Naib Courts/Police Officials may be asked through court staff not to use saliva while affixing court fee stamps on the application/petition and envelopes containing summons/notices, etc."

Delhi HC restricts functioning till May 23

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Saturday decided to restrict its own and district courts' functioning to urgent matters only, till May 23, in view of the prevalent situation of COVID-19 pandemic. As per ANI, the Administrative and General Supervision Committee of the High Court, headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, decided the restriction would be in place till May 23 and the urgent matters would continue to be heard by video conferencing.

The administrative order read, "The functioning of the High Court of Delhi shall continue to remain suspended till May 23 on the same terms. The arrangements qua mentioning and hearing of urgent matters by this Court through video conferencing shall continue as before."

Lockdown 4.0

In a yet another extension, the Centre on Sunday announced the continuance of India's nationwide Coronavirus lockdown till May 31. Issuing a nine-page guideline, the Union Home Ministry listed the dos and don'ts during the lockdown 4.0. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count has crossed 1 lakh. The latest count is 1,01,139 total cases; 3,163 deaths and 39,174 recoveries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

