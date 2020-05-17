'When Will The Courts Wake Up & Ask For Answers?' Asks Kapil Sibal Over Migrant Deaths

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday raised questions on the death of the migrant labourers across the country asking when the court would "wake up" and "ask for answers." His tweet comes a day after a truck collided with a container truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya killing as many as 15 migrant workers and injuring more than 20. A few days ago, in a horrific accident, 16 migrant labourers sleeping on the railway tracks in Aurangabad were mowed over by a train.

2million migrants stranded

Desperate to reach home

Can’t wait any more

No money left to survive



Every day they die :



Accident (26) yesterday

16 run over by a train

Children before reaching home



When will courts wake up and ask for answers ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) May 17, 2020

While the Centre has started hundreds of Shramik trains daily to ferry the stranded daily wage workers home, many have decided to take the journey on foot, trekking or cycling for hundreds of kilometres. Accidents involving migrants on the move being reported daily from various states.

However, in a bid to track the movement of the migrant workers and to facilitate their travel back home the Centre has developed an online database. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order, the database — National Migrant Information System (NMIS) will help in speedy communication between states without creating additional work at the level of the field officers. According to the MHA, mobile numbers of the migrants will be used for tracking their movements as well as for contact tracing. The portal will work as a central repository that will help in sending as well as receiving state or district to ask for and give their acceptance in an online format seamlessly, as per an order quoted by PTI.

(With Agency Inputs)

