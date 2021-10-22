COVID-19: Delhi records one death, 38 new cases; positivity rate 0.07 per cent

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Delhi on Friday recorded one death due to COVID-19 and 38 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The national capital has recorded four fatalities due to the coronavirus infection so far this month, with the previous three deaths being reported on October 2, October 10 and October 19.

The COVID-19 death toll in Delhi has risen to 25,091.

Only five fatalities due to the coronavirus infection were reported last month -- one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28 -- according to official figures.

On Friday, 38 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 14,39,526. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

A total of 55,909 tests -- 38,300 RT-PCR tests and 17,609 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Thursday, 22 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.

On Wednesday, 25 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of per 0.04 cent, according to official data.

On Monday, 15 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent. This was the lowest daily case count since March 28 last year when nine cases were logged.

The number of active cases increased to 340 on Friday from 311 a day before, according to the latest bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 102 on Friday while it was 99 a day before, and the number of containment zones decreased to 93 from 96 on Thursday, the bulletin said. PTI KND SMN SMN

