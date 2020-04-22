COVID-19: Doctors Welcome Centre's Efforts To Punish Violence Against Healthcare Workers

In a bid to end violence against health workers, the Centre on Wednesday passed an ordinance to protect medical professionals, especially those treating COVID-19 patients. Shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that their security will be taken care of, several doctors have lauded the efforts by the Central Government.

"The recent attacks on medical practitioners is shameful, however, something good has come out of it. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, and Home Minister Amit Shah have assured us that special security arrangements will be done for the doctors," Dr Ravi Malik, former Secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA), told ANI.

Dr BB Wadhwa, Delhi Medical Association (DMA) president, said that even though the attacks on doctors are disturbing, but the doctors have not backed out from their duty. He further appreciated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for arresting 17 miscreants from Moradabad under the National Security Act.

Dr Harish Gupta also lauded PM Modi for acknowledging the works of medical staff amid the coronavirus outbreak He said the medical fraternity has been working without a single holiday since the outbreak of COVID-19 and assured that they continue to do so if the country supports them.

As per the Central Government's ordinance, if a person is convicted of causing harm to any heath workers, the accused can be sentenced from 3 months to 5 years in prison and penalised from Rs 50,000 up to Rs 2 Lakh based on the gravity of the offense. In case of grievous injuries, the accused can be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years and they can be penalised from Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 5 Lakhs.

IMA calls off protest

The Union Cabinet's decision comes after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) called off the symbolic 'Black Day' protest that was planned for Thursday, in view of being re-assured by Home Minister Amit Shah over its concerns at a video conference held just a few hours earlier, in which Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan was also present.

Home Minister Amit Shah along with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan interacted with doctors and representatives of the IMA through video conferencing. After the meeting, Shah took to Twitter and sent out a strong message for the safety of doctors. The Home Minister also urged the Indian citizens to cooperate with doctors in this fight against COVID-19.

(With inputs from ANI)

