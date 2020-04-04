Coronavirus: Twin Sisters From Jammu Compose Song To Spread Awareness; Watch

While the nation is under lockdown, twins in Jammu, Saibaa and Saisha Gupta are creating awareness about the importance of social distancing amid Coronavirus pandemic. The two sisters reportedly study in Jammu’s Presentation Convent School and they recently composed a song on the deadly virus which has now taken the internet but storm.

Through the song, the sisters asked people to adhere to the lockdown norms and maintain social distancing to defeat the virus.

While speaking to a media outlet, the sisters said that they understand the gravity of the situation and in a bid to generate awareness about Coronavirus, they decided to do their bit. They said that people must cooperate with the government and take all necessary precautions as suggested by the health officials to contain the spread of the virus. People must frequently wash their hands and instead of shaking hands that should say namaste, the sisters added.

‘Great inspiration’

Saibaa reportedly said that several people are violating lockdown rules and they should avoid going out. She further appealed that everyone must fully cooperate with the authorities. She also appreciated the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saisha also asked people to understand the importance of social distancing and said that those venturing out of their homes for no reason are not only risking their own lives but also their families. Saibaa and Saisha also expressed concern over the recent incidents of attacks on health workers and reportedly said that doctors and health workers are no less than god for the people right now.

The video shared a week ago has received thousands of likes and views. With several comments, one user wrote, “good job girls”. Another internet user said, “Great inspiration for the people to fight against this evil disease”. “Great message. Keep it up!,” wrote another.

Currently, India has more than 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has claimed almost 86 lives in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people not to panic and further urged them to stay indoors. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 204 countries and has infected more than one million people.

