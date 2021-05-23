COVID-19: Family Members, Dependents Now Covered Under Vaccination At Workplaces

Family members and dependents of workers can now also be covered under the COVID-19 inoculation drive at industrial and workplace vaccination centers, announced by the Health Ministry on Saturday.

In a letter to all chief secretaries, the Health Ministry said, “The family members and dependents of the workers, as defined by the respective employers, can also be covered with COVID-19 vaccination at the Industrial CVCS (COVID Vaccination Centers) and the Workplace CVCS."

The letter also mentioned that for government workplace CVCs, beneficiaries aged 45 years or more may be covered through the free vaccine doses supplied by the Centre to the States and Union Territories, but, the beneficiaries aged 18 to 44 years may be covered through the vaccine doses directly procured by the respective State and UT Governments from the vaccine manufacturers.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also informed on Saturday that more than 1.60 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and over 2.67 lakh doses will be supplied to them in the next three days. In a statement, they said, "the total consumption, calculated based on average up to May 21, 2021, including wastage, is 19,73,61,311 doses."

COVID In India

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh mark for the sixth consecutive day, with 2.57 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,62,89,290. The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,95,525 with 4,194 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases further reduced to 29,23,400 comprising 11.12 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.76 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 2,30,70,365, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.12 percent, the data stated.

(With PTI inputs)