COVID-19: Ghazipur School Converted Into Temporary Shelter Home For Migrants

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, there have been a growing number of instances where migrant workers have attempted to head back home from major cities, including Delhi. In order to contain and prevent the spread of coronavirus, authorities have stepped up measures to stop the exodus of migrants. Similarly, in Ghazipur, a school has been converted into a temporary shelter home with all facilities.

Temporary shelter home for migrant workers

Authorities from the Delhi Civil Defence have converted Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, a school in Ghazipur into a temporary shelter to accommodate the homeless and migrant workers. According to Shailendra Kumar Nirala, the school is currently housing over 400 people from UP, Bihar and Haryana. Nirala stated that the migrants were waiting at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal and attempting to leave the city.

In addition, he also stated that the officials have urged and motivated them to stay put. The Delhi Civil Defence has also made all necessary arrangements to cater to the needs of these migrant workers.

Earlier on Saturday, several migrant labourers were attempting to reach back to their hometowns, but they were stopped by the Delhi Police and directed by to the city.

