WATCH: Migrant Exodus From Delhi To UP Stopped At Ghazipur; Police Asks Them To Return

As the nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis intensifies, one of the defining features has been the swarms of migrant people attempting to head back to their hometowns, sometimes having to walk hundreds of kilometers.

In Ghazipur, near the Delhi-UP border, several migrant labourers were attempting to reach back to their hometowns, but they were stopped by the Delhi Police in a bid to stop mass movement and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Delhi Police stops migrants

In a video tweeted by ANI, many people can be seen heading towards their home in different districts of Uttar Pradesh. However, the Delhi Police personnel stopped them and directed them back. The migrants were asked to head back to different places in Delhi where they reside.

Maharashtra CM appeals to migrants to stay put

Similarly in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday urged the migrant workers to stay put wherever they are amid the coronavirus crisis. Thackeray's appeal came after people tried to move to another place in a milk tanker. In addition, he assured that the state governments were taking care of migrants stuck in their respective states.

Steps have been taken by the Centre and states to ensure that nobody goes hungry, with many places opening up Coronavirus kitchens where anyone can eat. However, a majority of migrants are likely to face a big difficulty in finding places to stay.

