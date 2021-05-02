COVID-19: Goa To Enforce Stringent Curbs Amid Surge, Lockdown Not To Be Extended

Amid spiralling COVID-19 figures nationwide, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on May 2 announced that lockdown in the State will not be extended but the government shall enforce stringent COVID-19 restrictions. The declaration stated that lockdown ensued restrictions would prevail from May 3 until May 10.

CM Sawant took to Twitter to convey the same via video recording,

In restrictions enumerated as of today, all pubs, clubs, hotels, casino bars, cinema/ theatres, shopping malls, gym, public religious places, weekly markets inter alia will remain shut. The number of visitors attending marriage ceremonies has been capped at 50. These restrictions enlisted restaurants' kitchen, home delivery to be operational from 7am to 7pm only.

Goa CM urged State residents to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and to stay indoors as much as possible. He also mentioned that stringent actions would be taken against violation of COVID-19 basic norms. Penalty shall be imposed on violators too.

Goa government had imposed a state-wide lockdown on April 29 as India continues to reel under the grave COVID-19 crisis. Assuring people and asking them not to panic the Goa Chief Minister said that all grocery stores and essential services will be allowed to operate. Earlier in his virtual press conference, Sawant urged the migrant workers to not exit the State. He further informed that the borders of the State would operate for essential service transportation.

CM Pramod Sawant also ascertained that the State administration had geared up its testing facilities saying the turn-around time for RT-PCR testing results will now be 24 hours. CM urged those who show symptoms to start their treatment immediately and not wait for test results.

As on April 28, Sawant said there was no medical oxygen shortage in the State and the requirement has been met.

As on 8 am on April 2, Goa confirmed a total of 9,3,355 COVID-19 cases while active cases stand at 2,3,884. As on May 1, State reported 2,303 fresh infections while 1,310 recovered in the span. Goa recorded 54 deaths yesterday extending the death toll to 1,222. Meanwhile, 6,8,249 people have recuperated from the ailment so far in Goa.

India's recorded 3,92,488 fresh COVID-19 infections and 3,689 deaths, highest-ever in a single day, in the last 24 hours. Now the cumulative count stands at 1,95,57,457. This indicates a slight decline in infections because on Saturday, COVID-19 situation in India hit apex heights and broke global record with 4,01,993 fresh infections, and 3,523 deaths were reported. Though India hit a new grim world record with 2,15,542 people have succumbed to the virus so far. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit State followed by Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Central Government has advised States and Union Territories to set up 'Help Desks' with the aid of Volunteer Groups, NGOs, and CSOs, which can support the management of patients admitted at hospitals effectively and facilitate better interaction between hospital staff and patients' attendants.

The Centre government liberalised and accelerated Phase-3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination and same was implemented from May 1 and registration for the new eligible population groups started on Wednesday. The third phase of the world's largest vaccination drive has started while several States flag shortage. This morning, the government data showed 3.92 lakh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours and 3,689 deaths, highest-ever in a single day.