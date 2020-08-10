Goa To Follow COVID Protocol In Sync With AIIMS; Plasma Donation Drive To Be Strengthened

On Monday, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane said that the state government shall be following treatment protocol in sync with the guidelines proposed by AIIMS and other top medical colleges. This development comes in order to provide the finest care to COVID-19 patients in the coastal state. Additionally, Goa on Sunday witnessed its highest single-day spike with 506 COVID-19 cases being detected

After a meeting that was held with the expert committee to manage matters related to COVID-19, the minister apprised about the discussion on strengthening the plasma donation drive in the state.

"With a purpose to define a clear cut treatment protocol to treat COVID-19 cases in the state, we held a productive meeting with the expert committee constituted to manage matters related to COVID-19. To provide the finest care to COVID-19 patients in the state, we shall be following the treatment protocol in sync with the guidelines proposed by AIIMS and other top medical colleges. We further discussed the strengthening of our plasma donation drive in the state," said Rane in a post on Facebook.

"Additionally to ensure that our patients are served quality food and hygiene protocols are followed, we will be roping in Sodexo and Eco-Clean to cater to these facilities," added.

Goa To Get Second COVID-19 Facility In Ponda

The sub-district hospital in Ponda in North Goa will be converted into a COVID-19 facility, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted on Sunday.

The state's only COVID-19 treatment facility is the 200-bed ESI Hospital in Margao and the one at Ponda will be the second one to fight the outbreak, Sawant added.

Record Jump Of 506 COVID-19 Cases In Goa

Goa on Sunday witnessed its highest single-day spike with 506 COVID-19 cases being detected, said state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. He chaired meetings with health officials and medical experts through the morning.

"The increase in the number of cases by 506 on Sunday is the highest spike in a single day in the state. We are discussing the issue with the chief minister, who has already announced that Goa will get a second COVID-19 hospital," Rane said.

(With inputs from ANI)

