Taj Hotels Praised For Providing Free Meals To Doctors Fighting Coronavirus In Mumbai

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka on Friday lauded the Taj Group of Hotels over sending free food for doctors in government hospitals in Mumbai during the Coronavirus crisis. Taking to Twitter, Goenka posted a picture of a meal and called it a "Fine Humanitarian Act." He further stated that the Tata Companies always stand up during times of crisis.

Taj group of hotels are sending free food for the doctors in government hospitals in Mumbai. What a fine humanitarian act!@TataCompanies always stand above the rest in the time of crisis 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/bOddbxoXwj — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 27, 2020

The meal resembles an in-flight meal, with the one photographed most certainly being veg. There's rice, dal, a vegetable, a bun, salad, a sweet and a butter chiplet.

Tata Hotels' reply

Replying to Goenka's tweet, the official Twitter handle of the Taj Hotels thanked him over the compliment. Calling his words kind, the Taj Hotels stated that it is their honour to serve people in the time of crisis.

Your kind words are incredibly heartening to hear, Mr. Goenka. It is our honour to serve those who are serving us in this time of need. — Taj Hotels (@TajHotels) March 27, 2020

The Coronavirus crisis

As of date, India has reported over 850 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, 19 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Presently, there are around 594,377 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 27,250 people. Meanwhile, around 133,006 people have reportedly recovered. Currently, as per reports, the hardest-hit region is the United States of America, followed by China, and then Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

