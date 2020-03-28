COVID-19: Supreme Court's Offices Of Registry To Remain Shut Till April 15 Amid Outbreak

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Supreme Court has issued an order as a preventive measure against the deadly virus. According to the order, the Supreme Court's Offices of Registry will remain close till April 15. However, certain exemptions such as protocol, caretaking section, computer and judicial sections dealing with filing and listing of matters and court masters will remain operational.

The order from the Apex Court stated: "Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India has directed that as a preventive measure in view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Offices of the Registry (except Protocol, Caretaking Section, Computer and Judicial Sections dealing with filing and listing of matters and Court Masters) shall continue to remain closed till 15th April 2020 on the same terms and conditions as notified earlier vide Order dated 22' March 2020."

COVID-19 cases rise in India

As of date, India has reported over 850 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala has crossed a total of 115 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Meanwhile, 19 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Coronavirus crisis globally

Presently, there are around 594,377 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 27,250 people. Meanwhile, around 133,006 have reportedly been recovered. Currently, as per reports, the hardest-hit region is the United States of America, followed by China, and then Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

(With ANI Inputs)