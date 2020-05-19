COVID-19 Herd Immunity Not Achievable With Growing Active Cases In India: Medical Experts

As the total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India surged to 96,169 on Monday with states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi witnessing a constant rise, medical experts have asserted that there is no point saying the country has developed "herd immunity" against the virus.

Dr Prasun Chatterjee, Associate Professor, Department of Geriatric Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) told ANI, "This pandemic cannot be overcome by thinking that tomorrow we will have herd immunity. Herd immunity has failed in the UK. There is no point in saying that India has developed herd immunity. We have tried to contain the virus through the lockdown." "Mostly, we try to develop herd immunity through children because their immunity is very fresh. I do not know why many literate people are thinking we are immune to the virus. This approach is depressing," added Dr Chatterjee.

He further said, building a herd immunity will have a multiplier effect that can protect many people. However, it is not so simple in the case of COVID-19, and also requires vaccination.

While talking about immunity Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, LNJP Hospital said, "When more people are exposed to any particular virus, some manifest it clinically whereas others sub-clinically and thus community starts building immunity at large."

Rise in asymptomatic cases

While speaking on the rise in asymptomatic cases in India, Dr Kumar said that the movement of people was less before, but now, over-crowding is further escalating the case. He pointed out that people are bot maintaining proper social distance. Moreover, testing has also increased which is resulting in more cases.

As several migrant workers are walking or getting on vehicles to reach their native places, Dr Chatterjee said that the possibility of transferring the virus has increased in the current situation.

While India continues to struggle in its battle against the virus, several tests, strategies, researches are being conducted to ensure a cure for COVID-19.

