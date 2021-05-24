COVID-19: Hundreds Gather For Funeral Of A Horse In Karnataka's Belagavi, Flout Norms

Violating COVID-19 norms, hundreds of people gathered in Karnataka's Belagavi on Sunday for the funeral of a horse. In the video which emerged from the incident, several were seen taking part in a long procession with little to no regard for social distancing. The funeral which took place in the Maradimath area was held for a horse who was worshipped as the village's 'guardian deity.'

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai responded to the incident saying that the district administration will look into the matter and action will be taken against the violators. "The district administration will look into this incident, and action will be taken," Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

#WATCH Hundreds of people were seen at the funeral of a horse in the Maradimath area of Belagavi, yesterday, in violation of current COVID19 restrictions in force in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/O3tdIUNaBN — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

COVID-19 in Karnataka

On May 21, the Karnataka government had announced an extension of the COVID lockdown for two weeks till June 7. The state which has been under lockdown since May 10 continues to witness rising cases of Coronavirus. "Heeding to the suggestions of experts, we have decided to extend the stringent restriction from May 24 to June 7," Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said. "I appeal to the people to abide by the COVID-appropriate behaviour of wearing facemasks in public places, maintaining hygiene and social distancing in public places," the Chief Minister added.

Karnataka added 25,979 new cases of Coronavirus on May 23, the single-day spike breaching the 25,000 mark. The state reported 626 new fatalities and 35,573 recoveries. Out of the 25,979 new cases reported on Sunday, 7,494 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 12,407 discharges and 362 deaths, as per the state Health Department.

(With Agency inputs)