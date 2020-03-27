The Debate
The Debate
COVID-19: ICMR Explains Measures Citizens Need To Take While In Home Quarantine

General News

Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava explained in detail the measures citizens needed to take while in home quarantine.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Amidst the Coronavirus crisis in the country, Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava explained in detail the transmission and symptoms of the Novel Coronavirus, clearing the air around the measures citizens needed to take while in home quarantine. As per the latest figures of the Union Health Ministry, the total number of Coronavirus cases have soared to 724, along with 17 deaths being recorded pan-India. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown period. 

First Published:
COMMENT
