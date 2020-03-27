The Debate
The Debate
Health Workers In Rajasthan Sing A Song To Keep Spirit High Amid Fight Against Coronavirus

General News

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country, video of Health workers from Rajasthan surfaced in which they can be seen singing a song, keeping spirits high

COVID-19

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country, and a nationwide lockdown for 21 days, a video of Health workers from Rajasthan surfaced in which they can be seen singing songs to keep the spirit high. In the video, a group of 4 health workers can be seen wearing masks and Hazmat suit. One of them sings "Hum Hindustani" song.  The health workers are from Bhilwara district of the state that is worst hit by the novel coronavirus. 

India reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Bhilwara has so far reported 19 cases, including 15 medical practitioners, on Thursday, pushing the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 43. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding assistance in terms of food and social security for economically weaker sections, tourism industry and MSME units in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi leads the COVID-19 fight at G20 virtual summit, statement accessed

Coronavirus cases in India

As of March 27, 694 cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India, asper the official data by the health ministry. 45 people have been cured and 16 death have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

Nitish Kumar grants 100 crores in Coronavirus relief fund for shelter & food for poor

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.  The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

(image from PTI)

