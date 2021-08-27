COVID-19: IGP Kashmir Lauds Efforts Of Doctors In J&K For Fight Against Crisis

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, who has been serving the valley after the Centre revoked Article 370, on Thursday eulogised the efforts of police, doctors and other medical staff amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Kumar, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1997 batch, who was invited as the chief guest at a two-day national meet organised by Greentech Foundation on Safety Culture and Energy Conservation, emphasised the importance of following standard operating procedures, irrespective of profession. The two-day national meet began on Thursday in Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir, was also attended by the Adviser to Administrator, Chandigarh Dharam Pal.

''Reel' heroes are not 'real' heroes,' says IGP Kashmir

Lauding the efforts of doctors during the national meet, the 1997 batch IPS said that the importance of doctors and their role could be easily understood during the ongoing pandemic. "We portray film actors (heroes) as brand ambassadors for various causes. But 'reel' heroes are not 'real' heroes. Real heroes are amongst common people. For instance, many celebrities, as brand ambassadors, encourage people to wear helmets. Instead, we can pick up people amongst us or from our community who strictly adhere to safety norms and can be the ambassadors," said Vijay Kumar during the event.

Vijay Kumar explain the importance of following SOPs during any operation

Emphasising the significance of following the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs), Kumar, who has received three gallantry medals from the Central Government for his performance in anti-terror operations and has also earned a gallantry award from the J&K government, asserted to follow the rules delicately and precisely and also underlined the importance of updating as per the requirement. "A small mistake by them may cost our lives. So safety is of utmost importance. I believe that mistakes happen because of mainly three reasons which include, not having standard operating procedures; second is when SOPs are in place but we don't follow them. The third reason is avoiding SOPs intentionally. The SOPs must be updated from time to time, monitored and improved." Dharam Pal, the advisor to the Chandigarh Administrator, also said that energy conservation is very important. Vijay Kumar and Dharam Pal felicitated awards for excellence in Safety and Energy Sectors to Lupin Ltd, Lucknow Metro Rail and NTPC, Bilaspur among others.

