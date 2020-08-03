COVID-19: IMA Goa Begins Paid Quarantine Facilities For Doctors, HCWs

The Goa chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday announced "paid quarantine facilities" for doctors, healthcare workers, and their families as well as Coronavirus positive patients referred by IMA members, at two hotels in south Goa and one in the north of the state.

Oceanic Residency in Colva, Planet Hollywood in Utorda, and Oceanic Wellness in north Goa's Sangolda are among the hotels offering the facility.

"As of now, we have 17 patients at Ocean Residency Colva and 15 in Oceanic Wellness Sangolda — a total of 32 patients as of now," said Dr. S Samuel, president, IMA State Goa, adding they are in touch with IMA doctors on the telephone.

The official said patients need to buy a kit which contains pulse oximeter, thermometer, and medications which are kept at the hotel. The hotel provides a comfortable stay with meals and facilities for proper disposal of biomedical waste, Samuel added.

IMA doctors will also assist the government by monitoring over telephone patients who are in home isolation, which will start this week.

Coronavirus in Goa

A record spike of 337 COVID-19 cases in Goa on Sunday took the infection count in the coastal state to 6,530, while the death of five people increased the toll to 53. Meanwhile, 230 people were discharged, taking the overall count of such cases to 4,668, leaving Goa with 1,809 active ones.

Four men in the 54-72 age group and a 45-year-old woman died of the infection in ESI Hospital in Margao. On Sunday, 4,525 samples were tested, of which 337 were positive, 2,237 negative, and reports of 1,951 are awaited.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,530, new cases 337, deaths 53, discharged 4,668, active cases 1,809, samples tested till date 1,34,395.

(With ANI inputs) (PTI Photo for representation)

