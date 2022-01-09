COVID-19 In India Live Updates: Jharkhand CM's Family, Arijit Singh & Wife Test Positive

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Shutterstock
Several celebrities in the film industry also contracted the virus in the last few days. As Bollywood is not away from the virus, renowned singer Arijit Singh and his wife, Koel Roy, recently tested positive. Taking to his official Facebook handle, Arijit Singh recently informed his fans he and his wife have tested positive.
Fifteen people in the Jharkhand chief minister's Ranchi residence, including Hemant Soren's wife and his two children, have tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Ranchi chief medical officer Vinod Kumar said that 62 people were tested at the CM's residence.
Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, their two sons Nitin and Vishwajit, sister-in-law Sarla Murmu and a bodyguard were among the 15 affected. Soren himself, his media adviser Abhishek Prasad and assistant Sunil Srivastava have, however, tested negative.
Registration for the 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities started on the CoWIN portal on Saturday evening. The exercise of administering the precaution dose to this category of beneficiaries will begin from January 10.
Punjab reported 3,643 fresh infections on Saturday, while two more people succumbed to COVID-19, taking the case count to 6,17,536 and the death toll to 16,665 in the state, according to a medical bulletin. The state had witnessed 2,901 infections on Friday. The number of active cases jumped to 12,614 from 9,425.