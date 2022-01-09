COVID-19 In India Live Updates: Jharkhand CM's Family, Arijit Singh & Wife Test Positive

Fifteen people in the Jharkhand chief minister's Ranchi residence, including Hemant Soren's wife and his two children, have tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Ranchi chief medical officer Vinod Kumar said that 62 people were tested at the CM's residence.

Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, their two sons Nitin and Vishwajit, sister-in-law Sarla Murmu and a bodyguard were among the 15 affected. Soren himself, his media adviser Abhishek Prasad and assistant Sunil Srivastava have, however, tested negative.