COVID-19: India Records 3,89,851 Daily Recoveries, Number Of Cases Drop In 20 States

Amid the tragic COVID-19 situation, some considerable improvements have been noted over the last 24 hours which is a welcome change in these testing times.

COVID-19

Amid all the bad news that's coming in during this unprecedented coronavirus second-wave across India, there is a ray of hope that is comforting. Some considerable improvements have been noted over the last 24 hours which is a welcome change in a much-needed direction.

Here are the key trends:

  • India reported 3,89,851 daily recoveries. 

  • 20 states show a decline in new cases in the past 24 hours 

  • Over 13 lakh vaccinations in the past 24 hours

  • 24-hour recoveries outnumber daily cases 8th time in 9 days

  • Daily spike remained below 3 lakh mark for 3rd time since 26 April

  • Over 20 lakh samples tested in past 24 hr, highest ever

  • India’s recovery rate touches 86.23%

  • India’s active case rate falls to 12.66%

  • Clinical trial for vaccinating 2-18 years to begin in 10-12 days

  • Mumbai's daily covid case tally drops below 1000 after 10 weeks

The decline of cases in States

  • The decline of  28,611 in Karnataka's daily active cases 
  • The decline of 25,751 in Maharashtra's daily active cases
  • The decline of 16,908 in Rajasthan's daily active cases
  • The decline of 12,690 in Uttar Pradesh's daily active cases   

However, there are also a few matters of concern as the number of deaths due to COVID has also gone up. 

7  points of concern 

  • India reports highest ever daily COVID deaths
  • 4529 covid deaths in the past 24 hours
  • 1291 deaths in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours
  • 6 states saw over 200 deaths in the past 24 hours 
  • 525 deaths in Karnataka in the past 24 hours
  • Fatality rate increases to 1.11%
  • IMA said over 270 doctors died after the second wave hit

