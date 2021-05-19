COVID-19: India Records 3,89,851 Daily Recoveries, Number Of Cases Drop In 20 States

Amid all the bad news that's coming in during this unprecedented coronavirus second-wave across India, there is a ray of hope that is comforting. Some considerable improvements have been noted over the last 24 hours which is a welcome change in a much-needed direction.
Here are the key trends:
-
India reported 3,89,851 daily recoveries.
-
20 states show a decline in new cases in the past 24 hours
-
Over 13 lakh vaccinations in the past 24 hours
-
24-hour recoveries outnumber daily cases 8th time in 9 days
-
Daily spike remained below 3 lakh mark for 3rd time since 26 April
-
Over 20 lakh samples tested in past 24 hr, highest ever
-
India’s recovery rate touches 86.23%
-
India’s active case rate falls to 12.66%
-
Clinical trial for vaccinating 2-18 years to begin in 10-12 days
-
Mumbai's daily covid case tally drops below 1000 after 10 weeks
The decline of cases in States
- The decline of 28,611 in Karnataka's daily active cases
- The decline of 25,751 in Maharashtra's daily active cases
- The decline of 16,908 in Rajasthan's daily active cases
- The decline of 12,690 in Uttar Pradesh's daily active cases
However, there are also a few matters of concern as the number of deaths due to COVID has also gone up.
7 points of concern
- India reports highest ever daily COVID deaths
- 4529 covid deaths in the past 24 hours
- 1291 deaths in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours
- 6 states saw over 200 deaths in the past 24 hours
- 525 deaths in Karnataka in the past 24 hours
- Fatality rate increases to 1.11%
- IMA said over 270 doctors died after the second wave hit