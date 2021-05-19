COVID-19: India Records 3,89,851 Daily Recoveries, Number Of Cases Drop In 20 States

Amid all the bad news that's coming in during this unprecedented coronavirus second-wave across India, there is a ray of hope that is comforting. Some considerable improvements have been noted over the last 24 hours which is a welcome change in a much-needed direction.

Here are the key trends:

India reported 3,89,851 daily recoveries.

20 states show a decline in new cases in the past 24 hours

Over 13 lakh vaccinations in the past 24 hours

24-hour recoveries outnumber daily cases 8th time in 9 days

Daily spike remained below 3 lakh mark for 3rd time since 26 April

Over 20 lakh samples tested in past 24 hr, highest ever

India’s recovery rate touches 86.23%

India’s active case rate falls to 12.66%

Clinical trial for vaccinating 2-18 years to begin in 10-12 days

Mumbai's daily covid case tally drops below 1000 after 10 weeks

The decline of cases in States

The decline of 28,611 in Karnataka's daily active cases

The decline of 25,751 in Maharashtra's daily active cases

The decline of 16,908 in Rajasthan's daily active cases

The decline of 12,690 in Uttar Pradesh's daily active cases

However, there are also a few matters of concern as the number of deaths due to COVID has also gone up.

7 points of concern