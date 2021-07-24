COVID-19: India Records 39,097 Fresh Cases; Country's Positivity Rate Remains Below 5%

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday informed that as many as 39,097 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Informing that the country's active caseload on Saturday stands at 4,08,977, MoHFW said that the active cases constitute 1.31 per cent of the total cases.

Health Ministry's COVID-19 update

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's current recovery rate is 97.35 per cent. Giving out further details, the Ministry said that the weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent, currently at 2.22 per cent. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate at 2.40 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 33 consecutive days.

As far as the vaccination tally of the country is concerned, the Ministry of Health said that so far over 42.78 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Cumulatively, 42,78,82,261 vaccine doses have been administered through 52,34,188sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 42,67,799 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21 June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,05,03,166 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 35,087 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.35%.

The Indian Council of Medical Research informed that the total number of Coronavirus samples tested up to July 23 is 45, 45, 70, 811. Whereas the total number of COVID-19 samples tested on July 23 is 16,31,266.

COVID-19 cases in India

India has so far recorded over 3,13,32,159 positive cases, out of which 3,05,03,166 have successfully recovered and 4,20,016 have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 39,097 new cases, 35,087 fresh recoveries and 546 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of activities is 4,08,977.

(Image: Upslash-Chuttersnap, PTI-Representative)