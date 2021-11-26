COVID-19: India Reports 10,549 New Cases, 488 Deaths & 9,868 Recoveries In Last 24 Hrs

As per the Union ministry of health and family welfare, India's daily tally of coronavirus infections passed 10,000 on Friday. A total of 10,549 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 34,555,431. On November 21, the daily COVID-19 infections surpassed the aforementioned level, with 10,488 patients being diagnosed with COVID-19.

In the previous 24 hours, 488 individuals have died and 9,868 have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the overall number of deaths and recoveries to 467,468 and 33,977,830, respectively. The number of active COVID-19 cases has risen to 110,133, up 193 in the last 24 hours. However, India accounts for fewer than 1% of the caseload and are at its lowest level since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has risen to 98.33%, the highest level since March of last year.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 637,106,009 samples have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,181,246 samples analysed in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID count had topped 20 lakh on 7 August 2020, with 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. Last year, it reached 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and one crore on December 19.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

To date, authorities have provided almost 1.2 billion vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries, with 426,210,849 receiving full vaccination and the rest 776,492,810 receiving only the first dose. In the last 24 hours, the vaccine was given to more than 8.3 million people.

Following the discovery of a novel Coronavirus disease strain (B.1.1.529) in South Africa, the Union health ministry directed states and union territories (UTs) to begin rigorous screening and testing of international arrivals from the country on Thursday. Passengers travelling from Botswana and Hong Kong, both of which have reported many occurrences of the B.1.1.529 strain, have been given similar instructions. The variety has a larger number of mutations and is spreading swiftly, according to reports.

