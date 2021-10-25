In the previous 24 hours, India has reported 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Kerala reported 8,538 new cases and 71 deaths yesterday, out of a total of 14,306 new cases and 443 deaths across the country. At 1,67,695, the active caseload remained below 2 lakh for the first time in 239 days.

Active cases account for 0.49 % of all positive cases in the country, the lowest level since March 2020. The recovery of 18,762 patients in the last 24 hours brings the total number of patients rescued to 3,35,67,367. The recovery rate in India is currently at 98.18 %, the highest level since March 2020.

COVID-19: India reports 14,306 new cases, 18,762 recoveries, 443 deaths

With 443 more deaths, the country's total death toll now stands at 4,54,712. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 1.24 %, and it has been below 2% for the past 31 days. The daily positivity rate has been below 2% for the past 21 days and below 3% for the past 56 days, standing at 1.43 %. Testing capacity continues to grow across the country. A total of 9,98,397 COVID-19 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. India has completed 60,07,69,717 cumulative tests so far. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has increased to 1,02,27,12,895 as of 7 a.m. today, due to the administration of 12,30,720 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

India to have a monthly vaccination capacity of more than 30 crores by next year

According to ANI, India will have a vaccination capacity of 28 crore doses this month, including 22 crore doses of Serum Institute of India's Covishield and 6 crore doses of Bharat Biotech Biotech's Covaxin, as well as 60 lakh Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D doses. Sources told ANI that India will have a monthly capacity of more than 30 crores by next year, including Covishield, Covaxin, ZyCoV-D, and Biological E. According to ANI sources, the company has already prepared 60 lakh doses of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, and Biological E will be providing data until the end of phase -3 trials in November. The Biological E is the third Indian company to make Coronavirus vaccinations. After having an excess amount of doses in the country, India may speed the export of Covid-19 vaccines under its humanitarian programme 'Vaccine Maitri' by December.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: Pixabay)