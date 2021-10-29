COVID-19: India Reports 14,348 Fresh Cases, 805 Deaths In The Last 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, India registered 14,348 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, with 805 deaths. According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country witnessed a total of 13,198 discharges in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recovery rate to roughly 98.20%, the highest since March 2020, and total recoveries to 3,36,27,632. According to the data provided, the overall number of active COVID-19 cases in India has decreased to 1,61,334.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 60,58,85,769 samples were tested for COVID-19 as of October 28. On Thursday, 12,84,552 of these samples were examined.

The total number of deaths in the country is now 4,57,191. The first death from the COVID pandemic was recorded in India in March 2020. According to the Ministry of Health, active cases account for fewer than 1% of all cases, which is now at 0.47%, the lowest since March 2020. For the last 35 days, the weekly positivity rate (1.18%) has remained less than 2%. For the last 25 days, the daily positivity rate (1.12%) has remained less than 2%.

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

The top five states account for 82.23% of new COVID-19 cases, with Kerala alone accounting for 53.93%, according to reports. Meanwhile, a day after reporting an increase in daily new cases, Kerala reported a decrease on Thursday, with 7,738 new COVID-19 infections and 708 related fatalities, bringing the caseload to 49,37,135 and the death toll to 30,685. Yesterday, the state recorded 9,445 new infections.

According to a state government release, 56 of the 708 deaths were reported in the last few days, 542 were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to a lack of adequate documentation, and 110 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on new guidelines from the Centre and the Supreme Court. According to Kerala's state media bulletin, 56 people have died in the last 24 hours, and 652 backlog cases have been added to the count.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

The administration has been accelerating the vaccination campaign across the country. In the last 24 hours, 74,33,392 vaccine doses were provided, 25,24,138 more than the previous day. In India, over one billion vaccine doses have been administered, marking a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)