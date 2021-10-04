COVID-19: India Reports 20,799 New Cases, 180 Deaths In 24 Hours; Recovery Rate At 97.89%

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in the last 24 hours, India reported 20,799 new COVID-19 infections and 180 deaths. The active caseload in India is at 2,64,458, the lowest level in the recent 200 days. Active cases make up less than 1% of total cases, with 0.78 % being the lowest level since March 2020. The current recovery rate is 97.89%, which is the highest since March 2020. With 180 deaths, the total number of people who have died has risen to 4,48,997. According to the health ministry, 26,718 individuals have been recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 3,31,21,247 since the outbreak began. For the past 101 days, the country has reported a weekly positivity rate of 1.63%. The country's daily positivity rate is 2.10%. It has been under 3% in the last 35 days.

On October 3, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reported that 9,91,676 tests were conducted. So far, a total of 57.42 crore tests have been performed. So far, the country has given out 90,79,32,861 crore Covid vaccine shots as part of the national vaccination campaign. The central government and Zydus Cadila are continuing in talks about the price of the COVID-19 vaccination ZyCov-D. According to government sources, the final decision will be made this week.

ZyCov-D coronavirus vaccination price expected around Rs 300 per dose

The government is attempting to negotiate a lower price for the vaccine. Due to two variables, the pricing decision takes longer than expected: one, it is a three-dose vaccine, and the other is its applicability. The ZyCov-D vaccine, which may be used to vaccinate 10,000 individuals, is administered using a needle-free applicator or a jet injector. According to government sources to ANI, the government's pricing is estimated to be around Rs 300 per dose.

Underlining the dilemma of the government, the sources said, "The final cost of ZyCov-D has not been finalised yet because the cost of the special applicator that will be used for the vaccine is around Rs 90 and the jet injector costs Rs 30,000."

Needle-free vaccination ZyCoV-D

According to sources, the applicator, which costs Rs 90, must be replaced after each person, and the jet injector must be replaced after 20,000 doses. Dr VK Paul, a member of the Niti Aayog's health committee, admitted earlier in the Covid briefing that the vaccine's cost is a major concern. The ZyCoV-D vaccine is a needle-free vaccine delivered intradermally using PharmaJet, a needle-free applicator that offers pain-free vaccination. This will make it easier to administer the vaccine to children.

Children with comorbidities to be given vaccinations first: NTAGI chairperson

According to Zydus Cadila, the company also intends to seek approval for the vaccine's two-dose regimen. Trials for the same are currently underway, considering the financial impact on healthcare and the cost of purchasing three doses. It is a 2mg x 3 dose structure for a total of six milligrammes of vaccination. The ZyCoV-D vaccine is made up of plasmid DNA and non-replicating DNA molecules are used. According to Zydus Cadila, the vaccine creates the SARS-CoV-2 virus's spike protein and stimulates an immunological response mediated by the cellular and humoral arms of the human immune system. Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI), stated earlier this month that once the COVID-19 vaccination program for children begins in India, priority will be given to children with comorbidities, no matter how severe they are.

