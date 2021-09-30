COVID-19: India Reports 23,529 New Cases And 311 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

According to data issued by the Ministry of Health on Thursday, India registered 23,529 new COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths in the last 24 hours. This brought the total caseload to 3,37,39,980 and the total death toll to 4,48,062. Kerala accounted for 12,161 new cases and 155 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, there have been over 28,718 recoveries in the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,30,14,898, and the active caseload to 2,77,020, the lowest in the last 195 days. The current recovery rate is 97.85%, which is the highest since March 2020. For the past 97 days, the country has reported a weekly positivity rate of 1.74%, which is less than 3%.

The country's daily positivity rate is 1.56% It has been lesser than 3% in the past 31 days. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 15,06,254 samples were analyzed yesterday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in India to 56,89,56,439. Furthermore, the government has given out 88,34,70,578 vaccine doses as part of the nationwide vaccination campaign, with 65,34,306 doses given out in the last 24 hours.

Covaxin's EUA expected in October

Meanwhile, reports say that the World Health Organization (WHO) could issue an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in October. According to reports, the Company has submitted all relevant documentation to WHO and is working closely with the organisation to receive EUA as soon as possible. Approval for the vaccine would be most beneficial to international students.

Meeting on COVID guidelines during festival season chaired by Delhi LG Anil Baijal

In view of the forthcoming festive season, a meeting of the Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) convened by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday emphasised the importance of carefully following and enforcing COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) to prevent any reappearance of infection. An Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign, particularly in the vernacular languages, was suggested as a means of ensuring community engagement and support in this regard. The LG chaired the DDMA's 25th meeting, which was held to assess the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

The conference was attended by Delhi Government ministers Satyendra Jain and Kailash Gahlot, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria, and senior officers from NITI Aayog, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). In a series of tweets, the Lt Governor stated that the Health Department had been advised to ensure appropriate availability of beds, medicines, oxygen, and other emergency supplies in case of an emergency. According to the LG, all stakeholders have been urged to collaborate in order to ensure proper preparedness for any future issues.

